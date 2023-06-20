Ukraine Expects 30,000 Troops to Get Training in EU in 2023 - Defense Ministry

The European Union's 2023 defense package for Ukraine provides for the training of a total of 30,000 Ukrainian troops, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The European Union's 2023 defense package for Ukraine provides for the training of a total of 30,000 Ukrainian troops, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"In 2023, as part of the EU mission for military aid to Ukraine, it is planned to train 30,000 military of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said�on its Telegram channel.

The military training will take place on the territory of EU countries, the ministry added.

On June 15, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that EU countries had already trained 24,000 Ukrainian troops and the number will increase.

In December, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the provision of training to Ukrainian troops by NATO countries in addition to arms supplies essentially amounted to their involvement in conflict.