Ukraine Expects Adoption of NATO Membership Algorithm at Summit - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The Ukrainian authorities hope that a specific algorithm for Ukraine's accession to NATO will be adopted at the alliance's upcoming summit in Vilnius, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated that it was impossible to give a precise date for when Ukraine will become a NATO member, with Kiev's membership not to be discussed until the military conflict with Russia is over.

"We are working with NATO partners to ensure that the Vilnius summit has a concrete answer, a specific algorithm is adopted on how, under what conditions and when Ukraine will become a member of NATO... Now all our diplomatic power is aimed at ensuring that we reach specific decisions at the Vilnius summit," Perebyinis told an all-Ukrainian telethon.

The NATO summit will take place from July 11-12 in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

On Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that the Ukraine-NATO Council was likely to be established at the Vilnius summit and would serve as a step toward the country's future membership in the alliance. Kiev will reportedly have the right to convene a meeting of the council and request assistance, which will then be provided by members of the alliance individually.

Kiev applied for accelerated NATO membership in September 2022 following the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was closely monitoring the situation, pointing out that Kiev's orientation toward the alliance was one of the reasons for the start of Russia's military operation.