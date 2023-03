Ukraine Expects Canada to Send Leopard 2 Tanks, Shells - Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Thursday Canada would supply Kiev with 155mm artillery shells and Leopard 2 battle tanks, as well as other military equipment.

"Canada made another investment in our common victory at #Ramstein 10! New package includes 155mm ammo, air defence missiles, 105mm tank training rounds, and additional Leopards 2," he tweeted.

Reznikov also thanked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the support.

In late February, the Canadian authorities announced an additional $23.5 million in support for Ukraine, including $5.5 million for demining.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against arms deliveries that could further escalate hostilities, leading to the US and NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.