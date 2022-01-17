UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Expects Concrete Steps From NATO On Membership - Senior Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Ukraine Expects Concrete Steps From NATO on Membership - Senior Official

Ukraine is expecting NATO to take concrete steps on the country's accession to the alliance in the next ten years, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olha Stefanishyna, told German outlet Spiegel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Ukraine is expecting NATO to take concrete steps on the country's accession to the alliance in the next ten years, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olha Stefanishyna, told German outlet Spiegel.

"It is important for us to see that concrete steps directed at Ukraine joining NATO are being taken in the next ten years," Stefanishyna said, commenting on her expectations of the NATO summit in Madrid, scheduled to be held this summer.

She claimed that Russia will allegedly conduct a "more aggressive" policy and added that "not only Ukraine is at stake." If Ukraine fails, Europe will fail too, she concluded.

In December, Russia proposed draft agreements on security guarantees in Europe to the United States and NATO. NATO not expanding eastward and Ukraine not being permitted into the alliance were among the proposals. On January 10, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that it is up to Ukraine and NATO member states to decide whether Ukraine should be a part of the alliance and when.

On January 10, Russia and the US held another round of strategic stability dialogue in Geneva, which was followed by the Russia-NATO Council on security guarantees in Brussels on Wednesday, and Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe talks in Vienna the next day.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Europe German Vienna Brussels Madrid Geneva Alliance United States January December

Recent Stories

Pakistan will never budge from its stance on Kashm ..

Pakistan will never budge from its stance on Kashmir: Babar Awan

16 minutes ago
 AJK police bust gang of looters

AJK police bust gang of looters

16 minutes ago
 24 more test positive for coronavirus in Balochist ..

24 more test positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

22 minutes ago
 Chief Minister approves Rs 2b for Balochistan Pub ..

Chief Minister approves Rs 2b for Balochistan Public Endowment Fund

22 minutes ago
 Russia Says Will Not Scale Down Defense in Kalinin ..

Russia Says Will Not Scale Down Defense in Kaliningrad as Poland, Baltic States ..

22 minutes ago
 Moscow Rejects Allegations That Security Proposals ..

Moscow Rejects Allegations That Security Proposals Aim to Restore Zones of Influ ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.