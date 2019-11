Ukraine Expects Disengagement Near Petrivske to Be Postponed Over Firing- Defense Minister

(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Ukraine expects troop disengagement in the area of Petrivske in Donbas to be postponed over alleged ceasefire violations, Defense Minister Andriy Zahorodniuk said on Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Ukrainian army and the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic's militia should begin troop pullout near Petrivske on November 4.

"Yes, there have been shelling. So we expect the date to be reviewed, as we depart from seven days from shelling [end]. The latest shelling [happened] on [October] 30," Zahorodniuk said at a briefing.

Meanwhile, both Kiev and the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic announced earlier in the day completion of disengagement near Zolote.