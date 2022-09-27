UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Expects Estonia To Provide Modular Hospitals, IT Solutions For Health Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Ukraine Expects Estonia to Provide Modular Hospitals, IT Solutions for Health Sector

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Ukraine expects that Estonia will send modular hospitals for the Ukrainian regions damaged by the fighting and join the development of health-related IT solutions, Ukrainian First Deputy Minister of Health Oleksandr Komarida said.

"Now we have an urgent need for modular structures with the possibility of autonomous operation. Colleagues from Estonia will be able to supply us with such modules and mobile hospitals so that they can be used in the reconstruction of destroyed buildings," Komarida said, as quoted by Ukrainian news agency UNN.

He noted that Estonian health professionals will participate in the development of rehabilitation mechanisms in Ukraine, including the component of IT solutions for the healthcare industry.

Komarida held a meeting with Estonian Economy and Infrastructure Minister Riina Sikkut and Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk on Monday evening.

Since the start of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries, including Estonia, have been supporting Kiev with humanitarian, financial and military aid.

