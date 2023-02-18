UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Expects Invitation To Join NATO In July - Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk

February 18, 2023

Ukraine Expects Invitation to Join NATO in July - Ukrainian parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk

Ukrainian parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said on Saturday that Kiev expected an invitation to join NATO this summer at the alliance's summit in Lithuania

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) Ukrainian parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said on Saturday that Kiev expected an invitation to join NATO this summer at the alliance's summit in Lithuania.

The next meeting of NATO Heads of State and Government will take place in Lithuanian capital of Vilnius from July 11-12.

"We expect that at the summit in Vilnius Ukraine will receive such an invitation (to join NATO) and will start its way to enter the alliance," Stefanchuk said during a pan-Ukrainian telethon.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in late September that Ukraine was looking to fast-track its accession to NATO. Days later, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan dashed that hope, saying the bid "should be taken up at a different time."

