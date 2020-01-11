Ukraine Expects Iran to Take Full Responsibility for Fatal Plane Crash Zelenskyy

(@FahadShabbir)

Ukraine expects Iran to recognize in full its responsibility for mistakenly downing the Ukrainian passenger aircraft and all related consequences, including official apologies, prosecution of those responsible, and transparent investigation with no made-up delays, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday.

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Ukraine expects Iran to recognize in full its responsibility for mistakenly downing the Ukrainian passenger aircraft and all related consequences, including official apologies, prosecution of those responsible, and transparent investigation with no made-up delays, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday.

"The morning was not good today, but brought the truth. Before the international commission's work was over, Iran acknowledged its fault," Zelenskyy said on Facebook, going on to say that "we insist on the complete recognition of responsibility.

We expect from Iran assurances of its readiness to ensure a complete and open investigation, prosecute those responsible, return the bodies, pay compensations and apologize officially through diplomatic channels."

"We hope that the investigation will proceed without artificial delays and obstacles. Our 45 specialists must get full access and collaboration for establishing justice," Zelenskyy's statement read.