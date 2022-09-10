Ukraine Expects Millions of Dollars' Worth of HIMARS Ammo From US - Defense Minister

UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Saturday his country was awaiting another multimillion shipment of rounds for US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

HIMARS ammunition was included in a $675 million US lethal aid package for Ukraine that was announced Thursday by the US Department of Defense. The Pentagon said it would be the 20th drawdown of its inventories for the eastern European nation since August 2021.

"The Ukrainian delegation has wrapped up a very eventful and fruitful visit to the Fifth Ukraine Defense Contact Group ... An additional $675 million aid package was announced at the meeting.

It includes crucial HIMARS ammo," he said after a meeting at the US air base in Ramstein, Germany.

HIMARS can fire Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) missiles, which have a range of up to 50 miles, as well as a single Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missile, with a range of 186 miles. The US has been supplying Ukraine with GMLRSs but Kiev keeps insisting on ATACMS deliveries.

The US has committed some $15.2 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since January 2021. It has been supplying Ukrainian troops with a broad range of weaponry from Stinger anti-aircraft systems, armored personnel carriers and Mi-17 helicopters to grenade launchers.

