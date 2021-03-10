Ukraine Expects New French-German Settlement Plan on Donbas by Late March - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The French-German plan for the peaceful settlement of the Donbas conflict must be presented in late March, Oleksiy Arestovich, information policy counselor of Ukraine's contact group on Donbas, said on Wednesday.

"France and Germany worked their own plan on their initiative.., which provides different suggestions on the conflict's settlement. It must be presented by the end of March at the meeting of political counselors. The details are classified due to an arrangement on confidentiality. They will be published only after accepting relevant agreements," Arestovich said in an interview with Ukraine 24 tv Channel.

On Tuesday, Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian President's office, said that Kiev had finalized the plan and waits for Russia's approval. However, the Russian President's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, stated that he did not have any information regarding the said plan.

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany are members of the so-called Normandy Format, aimed at settling the ongoing armed conflict in Donbas that started in 2014 when Ukraine launched the military operation after Donetsk and Luhansk proclaimed independence and broke away. According to the latest UN data, about 13,000 people have been killed throughout the conflict.