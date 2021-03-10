UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Expects New French-German Settlement Plan On Donbas By Late March - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Ukraine Expects New French-German Settlement Plan on Donbas by Late March - Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The French-German plan for the peaceful settlement of the Donbas conflict must be presented in late March, Oleksiy Arestovich, information policy counselor of Ukraine's contact group on Donbas, said on Wednesday.

"France and Germany worked their own plan on their initiative.., which provides different suggestions on the conflict's settlement. It must be presented by the end of March at the meeting of political counselors. The details are classified due to an arrangement on confidentiality. They will be published only after accepting relevant agreements," Arestovich said in an interview with Ukraine 24 tv Channel.

On Tuesday, Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian President's office, said that Kiev had finalized the plan and waits for Russia's approval. However, the Russian President's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, stated that he did not have any information regarding the said plan.

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany are members of the so-called Normandy Format, aimed at settling the ongoing armed conflict in Donbas that started in 2014 when Ukraine launched the military operation after Donetsk and Luhansk proclaimed independence and broke away. According to the latest UN data, about 13,000 people have been killed throughout the conflict.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia France Germany Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence March TV

Recent Stories

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in APA mee ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Customs, JAFZA sign e-commerce cooperation a ..

36 minutes ago

MFNCA hosts interactive webinar titled ‘UAE Soft ..

1 hour ago

Israeli PM Netanyahu to visit UAE by tomorrow

1 hour ago

Flydubai announces start of twice weekly flights t ..

1 hour ago

Peshawar Zalmi owner, cricketers call on COAS Gen ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.