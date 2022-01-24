UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Expects No More Foreign Troops, But Wants Weapons - Head Of Polish Security

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Ukraine Expects No More Foreign Troops, But Wants Weapons - Head of Polish Security

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Ukraine does not expect additional troops from foreign allies, but wants more arms supplies, Polish National Security Bureau Head Pawel Soloch said on Monday, following two-day talks between the two countries' leaders.

"The support issue has been the subject of the two-day discussions between presidents Andrzej Duda and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held in Wisla before the weekend. A clear message of support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic ambitions has been sent. If Russia invades, we are ready to provide other measures of support within the so-called coalition of countries willing to take part in NATO forum. Ukrainians need weapons, and we are also negotiating this issue," Soloch said in an interview to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

Though there are no plans to send more Polish troops to Ukraine, some of them are now taking part in military training there, according to Soloch. "Ukrainians do not expect additional troops from other countries now," he added.

Tensions around Ukraine have increased in recent months, with Russia and NATO accusing each other of amassing troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border. The West and Kiev accused Russia of alleged preparation for invasion. Moscow denies the claim and maintains that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, adding that the allegations serve as a pretext for expanding the alliance's military presence and deploying more troops to Eastern Europe. Russia is also stressing its right to move forces within its own territory.

