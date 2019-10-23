UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Expects Normandy Four Leaders To Meet Soon, 'All Obstacles Removed' - Zelenskyy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:40 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Ukraine has fulfilled its obligations for resuming work of the Normandy format for resolving Donbas crisis and expects the Normandy Four leaders to hold a meeting in near future, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

"Ukraine has executed its part [of work] for resuming operation of the Normandy Four. We expect a meeting of the Normandy Four leaders to be held in near future, as all the obstacles have been removed," Zelenskyy said at a meeting with his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, as quoted by the Ukrainian presidential press service.

The presidents have discussed the situation in Ukraine's breakaway Donbas region, the press service added.

"Achieving peace in Donbas and putting an end to the bloodshed is obviously a priority for me and my team. I am sincerely grateful to you for the effort you have made for settling the Donbas war through political and diplomatic means, and for your constant attention to restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity," Zelenskyy told Steinmeier.

