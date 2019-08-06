Ukraine Expects Share of Imported Russian Diesel Fuel to Fall to 25% in August - Official

(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Ukraine expects the share of imported Russian diesel fuel to fall to 25 percent in August and to 10-15 percent in September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's permanent representative in the national cabinet, Andriy Gerus, said on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian cabinet ruled in July to impose special duties on imported Russian diesel fuel, setting the duty at 3.75 percent starting August 1. The duty is expected to raise to 4 percent starting October 1. Ukraine's major oil products importer Wexler Group suspended the import of Russian diesel fuel starting August 1.

"In fact, we will see a significant diversification in August already. If deliveries from Russia used to amount to around 45 percent, we expect them to amount to 25 percent in August and to 10-15 percent in September," Gerus said at a press conference, aired by Ukrainian broadcasters.

The official specified that Ukraine did not mind receiving "sensible" amounts of Russian diesel fuel.

"Most importantly, this should not jeopardize market stability, and relevant taxes should be paid," Gerus stressed.

Gerus added that the Belarusian Mozyr oil refinery would increase its diesel fuel deliveries to Ukraine by 25% in August-September, bringing them to 250,000-260,000 tonnes per month.

He also said that Ukraine was seeing an increase in diesel fuel deliveries from Lithuania and the European Union, while Ukrainian refineries were also boosting their production.

"So, we see a huge additional resource in August, first of all, coming from Belarus, from the sea, from EU member states. This resource will extensively recoup the decrease in Russian diesel fuel deliveries," Gerus stressed.