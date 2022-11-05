Ukraine Expects Supplies of New Air Defense, Anti-Missile Systems by Year-End

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Ukraine expects supplies of new air defense and anti-missile systems before the end of the year after reaching agreements with several countries, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday.

"It (supplies of new systems to Ukraine) will happen until the end of the year. At least we are doing our best to make it happen by year's end and there are agreements on it," Kuleba was quoted by the Ukrainian Novoe Vremya news outlet as saying.

The Ukrainian official also noted that Kiev was not going to announce new supplies, saying only that Ukraine had reached agreements on supplies of new air defense and anti-missile systems with a number of countries.

"We have a rule: we do not comment on supplies until a country that is supplying (weapons to Ukraine) makes an announcement.

.. there are many things that we are working on including air defense systems. There are agreements reached by the President and the government with some countries," Kuleba said.

On November 4, US Department of Defense spokesperson Sabrina Singh said that the US would provide a new $400 million package of security assistance to Ukraine that includes refurbished T-72 tanks, Phoenix Ghost unmanned drones and armored boats.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire, and warning that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for the Russian forces.