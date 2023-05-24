Ukraine Expects to Receive 110 Leopard 1 Tanks Soon - Ambassador in Germany

(@FahadShabbir)

Ukrainian ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiev said on Wednesday that Kiev would soon receive another 110 Leopard 1A5 tanks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Ukrainian ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiev said on Wednesday that Kiev would soon receive another 110 Leopard 1A5 tanks.

"110 Leopard 1A5. Coming soon," Makeiev said on Twitter without specifying shipment dates.

In April, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark would start delivering up to 80 Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine in the middle of 2023. In addition, Berlin promised to team up with Poland and other allies in sending Ukraine two battalions of Leopard 2 tanks. Ukraine has already received at least 18 Leopard 2s.

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of hostilities in February 2022.

The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. For months, Ukraine has pushed donors to supply fighter jets. The Kremlin has consistently warned Ukraine's Western donors against continued arms deliveries.

A coalition of countries has formed that has promised Ukraine to reinforce its air defense capacity, including by either supplying fighter jets or providing pilot training. While the US finally gave its go-ahead to allies last week to donate their US-made F16s � Kiev's fighter jet of choice � German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this past Sunday that Berlin would not be sending Ukraine combat aircraft but would continue to support it in other ways.