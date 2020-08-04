Ukraine Expects Turkey to Objectively Investigate Assault of Ukrainian Model in Cesme

Ukraine's Ministry of the Interior counts on Turkish authorities to carry out a prompt and objective investigation of an attack on Ukrainian model Daria Kyryliuk at a beach in Turkey's Cesme resort-town on the Aegean Sea coast, Deputy Minister Anton Gerashchenko said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Ukraine's Ministry of the Interior counts on Turkish authorities to carry out a prompt and objective investigation of an attack on Ukrainian model Daria Kyryliuk at a beach in Turkey's Cesme resort-town on the Aegean Sea coast, Deputy Minister Anton Gerashchenko said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Kyryliuk said on Instagram that she, her boyfriend and three other women were beaten up by the security crew of the Momo beach. The model attached an image showing her face swollen and bleeding.

"As instructed by [Ukrainian] Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, I had a meeting with Turkish Deputy Ambassador to Ukraine Buket Kabakci and handed her a note regarding the brutal beating of Ukrainian citizen Daria Kyryliuk," Gerashchenko said on Facebook, adding that Kiev "counts on an objective, transparent and prompt investigation and prosecution of perpetrators.

"

While Turkish Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has condemned the attack and vowed to hold perpetrators responsible, the owner of Momo, Burak Beser, has claimed that the beach workers had nothing to do with the model's assault.