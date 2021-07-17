UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Expects Zelenskyy To Meet Biden By Early August

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 10:29 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office expects the US-Ukrainian leaders' summit to take place in late July or early August

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office expects the US-Ukrainian leaders' summit to take place in late July or early August.

"The meeting is tentatively set for the last days of July or early August," Zelenskyy's press secretary Serhiy Nykyforov told the Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said last month that Kiev had proposed holding the summit with US President Joe Biden in late July, but not concrete dates were discussed.

Nykyforov denied media reports linking the apparent delay to the controversial dismissal of the CEO at the state-owned energy company Naftogaz, which raised questions about Ukraine's commitment to transparency.

