Ukraine Explored Possibility of Spraying Aerosols From Bayraktar Drones - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Ukrainian engine-building enterprise Motor Sich asked the Turkish manufacturers of Bayraktar drones about the possibility of spraying aerosols from them, which raises concern in the context of the US military biological program, which was implemented on the territory of Ukraine, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Thursday.

Previously, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that documents received from employees of Ukrainian biological laboratories confirmed Kiev's plans to use drones capable of spraying deadly substances.

"The request of the Ukrainian company Motor Sich to the Turkish manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles Bayraktar drew our attention.

I want to emphasize that this document is dated December 15, 2021. Its essence: is it possible to equip this UAV with systems and mechanisms for spraying aerosols with a capacity of more than 20 liters," Kirillov said.

He noted that such a UAV with a flight range of 300 kilometers could pose a real threat of contamination of the territory of Russia.

"In fact, we are talking about the development by the Kiev regime of technical means for the delivery and use of biological weapons with the possibility of their use against the Russian Federation," Kirillov concluded.