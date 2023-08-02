Ukraine has been exporting grain through the northwestern Black Sea as it continues to look for alternative shipping routes following the termination of an export pact with Russia, Arkady Zlochevsky, head of Russia's Grain Union, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Ukraine has been exporting grain through the northwestern Black Sea as it continues to look for alternative shipping routes following the termination of an export pact with Russia, Arkady Zlochevsky, head of Russia's Grain Union, said on Wednesday.

"The termination of the grain deal has dealt damage to Ukraine. It is looking for alternative export routes and gradually finding them. For example, shipments have been dispatched through Romanian and Bulgarian waters," he told Sputnik.

Exports by land are also on the rise, Zlochevsky said.

Zlochevsky estimated that Ukraine could potentially export up to 20 million tonnes of corn this year and 8-10 million tonnes of wheat, although he said that getting wheat to the global markets by land would remain a challenge.

In July, Moscow withdrew from the UN-and Turkey-brokered grain deal with Ukraine, saying that Russia's demands on unblocking its own exports were ignored. �