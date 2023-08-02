Open Menu

Ukraine Exploring Alternative Black Sea Grain Export Routes - Russia's Grain Union

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2023 | 10:53 PM

Ukraine Exploring Alternative Black Sea Grain Export Routes - Russia's Grain Union

Ukraine has been exporting grain through the northwestern Black Sea as it continues to look for alternative shipping routes following the termination of an export pact with Russia, Arkady Zlochevsky, head of Russia's Grain Union, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Ukraine has been exporting grain through the northwestern Black Sea as it continues to look for alternative shipping routes following the termination of an export pact with Russia, Arkady Zlochevsky, head of Russia's Grain Union, said on Wednesday.

"The termination of the grain deal has dealt damage to Ukraine. It is looking for alternative export routes and gradually finding them. For example, shipments have been dispatched through Romanian and Bulgarian waters," he told Sputnik.

Exports by land are also on the rise, Zlochevsky said.

Zlochevsky estimated that Ukraine could potentially export up to 20 million tonnes of corn this year and 8-10 million tonnes of wheat, although he said that getting wheat to the global markets by land would remain a challenge.

In July, Moscow withdrew from the UN-and Turkey-brokered grain deal with Ukraine, saying that Russia's demands on unblocking its own exports were ignored. �

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia July Market From Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Excise Police foil attempt to smuggle heroin to Pu ..

Excise Police foil attempt to smuggle heroin to Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Employees of London Gatwick Airport Call Off Strik ..

Employees of London Gatwick Airport Call Off Strike Scheduled for August 4-8 - T ..

5 minutes ago
 Minsk Urges Warsaw Not to Escalate Situation With ..

Minsk Urges Warsaw Not to Escalate Situation With Accusations of Border Violatio ..

2 minutes ago
 K-Electric assures to address power outages issue: ..

K-Electric assures to address power outages issue: Mustafa Kamal

11 minutes ago
 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife an ..

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation

2 minutes ago
 YouTube premium, music arrive in Pakistan

YouTube premium, music arrive in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
"You became THE goalkeeper" - tributes to Buffon a ..

"You became THE goalkeeper" - tributes to Buffon as he retires

2 minutes ago
 Pope in Portugal urges Europe to act as 'peacemake ..

Pope in Portugal urges Europe to act as 'peacemaker' in Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 Minsk Says Provided Warsaw With Data on Absence of ..

Minsk Says Provided Warsaw With Data on Absence of Airspace Violations

30 seconds ago
 Ukraine Wants to Start Talks on Accession to EU Be ..

Ukraine Wants to Start Talks on Accession to EU Before End of 2023 - Zelenskyy

32 seconds ago
 Japan Approves First Domestically-Made COVID-19 Va ..

Japan Approves First Domestically-Made COVID-19 Vaccine - Developer

34 seconds ago
 US Asked Hungary to Share Private Details of 900,0 ..

US Asked Hungary to Share Private Details of 900,000 Dual Nationals - Deputy Min ..

35 seconds ago

More Stories From World