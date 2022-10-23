UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Exported 8.5Mln Tonnes Of Agricultural Products Under Grain Deal - Ministry

Published October 23, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Kiev has exported 8.5 million tonnes of agricultural products under the UN-brokered grain deal since August 1, the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry said on Sunday.

"Today (Sunday), the bulk carrier PANGEO, chartered by the UN World Food Programme, left the (Ukrainian) port of Chornomorsk. It is carrying 40,000 tonnes of wheat for Yemen. Also today, October 23, six ships with 124,300 tonnes of agricultural products for Asian and European countries left the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne as part of the grain deal," the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

Ukrainian ports have recently been able to use only 25-30% of their operational capacity, the ministry said.

"In total, 380 ships have exported 8.5 million tonnes of agricultural products to the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe from the ports of (Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne ) since August 1," the statement read.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed a UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships exporting food and fertilizers from Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe. Moscow has also maintained that the part of the deal concerning Russian food products was not working.

