UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Exported About 5Mln Tonnes Of Grain In August, Expects 8Mln In September -Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Ukraine Exported About 5Mln Tonnes of Grain in August, Expects 8Mln in September -Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Around 5 million tonnes of Ukraine's grain and other agricultural products were exported in August, and at least 8 million tonnes are planned for export in September, Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Friday.

"Via ports, railways and vehicles, we managed to export around 5 million tonnes of agricultural products (in August)," Kubrakov wrote on social media, noting that it is the largest volume since February, though it is still not enough to meet the country's current needs.

The minister also stated that Ukraine was working to increase its grain exports, aiming to reach 8 million tonnes in September.

According to Kubrakov, there is a growing interest among vessel owners to work within the Black Sea Grain Initiative, as international markets have positively responded to the deal, with grain prices now decreasing. 

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizers from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports ” Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne ” were unblocked to resume the exports. A joint coordination center was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Russia Turkey Social Media Vehicles February July August September Market From Million

Recent Stories

Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Fed ..

Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Federal Board Results 2022

39 minutes ago
 England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour ..

England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour to Pakistan

59 minutes ago
 Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-2 ..

Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-23

1 hour ago
 T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violati ..

T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violation of Code of Conduct

1 hour ago
 UVAS arranged international symposium on â€œGlobal ..

UVAS arranged international symposium on â€œGlobal Clinical Practice Standards a ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more ..

Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more cities with newly retrofitted ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.