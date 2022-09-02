Ukraine Exported About 5Mln Tonnes of Grain in August, Expects 8Mln in September -Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Around 5 million tonnes of Ukraine's grain and other agricultural products were exported in August, and at least 8 million tonnes are planned for export in September, Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Friday.

"Via ports, railways and vehicles, we managed to export around 5 million tonnes of agricultural products (in August)," Kubrakov wrote on social media, noting that it is the largest volume since February, though it is still not enough to meet the country's current needs.

The minister also stated that Ukraine was working to increase its grain exports, aiming to reach 8 million tonnes in September.

According to Kubrakov, there is a growing interest among vessel owners to work within the Black Sea Grain Initiative, as international markets have positively responded to the deal, with grain prices now decreasing.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizers from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports ” Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne ” were unblocked to resume the exports. A joint coordination center was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.