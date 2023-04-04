Ukraine Exported Over 26Mln Tonnes of Grain in 8 Months - Tax Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukraine has exported 26.3 millions of tonnes of grain over the last eight months under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Danylo Hetmantsev, chairman of the Ukrainian parliament committee on finance, tax and customs policy, said on Tuesday

"The 9th month of the Black Sea Grain Initiative is on. (...) In the previous 8 months of the Istanbul initiative signed by Ukraine, Turkey and the UN, 26.3 millions tonnes of agricultural products have been transported to consumers by sea, including 12.9 millions tonnes of corn, 7.3 millions tonnes of wheat," he wrote on Telegram.

He also noted that in March, Ukraine exported 500,000 tonnes more than it did in February, i.e. 3.8 million tonnes in total, including 2.3 million tonnes of corn and 908,000 tonnes of wheat. He pointed out that the average daily number of ships crossing the Turkish straits has not improved and still is 2.

8 instead of the potential 7.

Particular attention has been paid to developing countries such as Yemen, Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia, Bangladesh and Sudan, he added, saying that in March, they imported 374,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain, which is 47% more than in February.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative is an agreement between Russia and Ukraine made with Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022 amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. It provides for a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with grain, food and fertilizers from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea, which, according to Moscow, has not yet been implemented.