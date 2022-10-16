UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Exported Over 7.7Mln Tonnes Of Foodstuffs Under Grain Deal - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Ukraine Exported Over 7.7Mln Tonnes of Foodstuffs Under Grain Deal - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) Kiev has exported more than 7.7 million tonnes of agricultural products under the grain deal since its conclusion nearly three months ago, Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Sunday.

On Saturday, UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative Amir Mahmoud Abdulla said that the grain deal was likely to be extended and, possibly, expanded. A Sputnik correspondent reported earlier on Sunday that Russian and UN representatives were holding negotiations on the grain deal in Moscow.

"Today, together with the Minister of National Defense of Turkiye, Hulusi Akar, we discussed the implementation of the Grain Initiative. More than 7.7 million tons of agricultural products have been exported since its launch, which has stabilized food prices and countered the threat of global hunger," Kubrakov said in a statement.

The minister noted that three participating parties of the deal, namely, the UN, Turkey and Ukraine, flagged their readiness to extend the initiative and assured they would dedicate "maximum efforts" for its successful implementation.

"There is no doubt that the grain corridor will continue operating after November 22," Kubrakov noted.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe. Moscow has also maintained that the part of the deal concerning Russian food products was not working.

On Friday, following the investigation of the explosion on the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, Putin said that if it became known that the grain supply corridors were used by Ukraine to carry out terrorist attacks, the grain deal might be revised.

Related Topics

Terrorist World United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Turkey Vladimir Putin Kerch Kiev July November Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

10 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

11 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

19 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

19 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.