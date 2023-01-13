Ukraine Exports 1Mln Tonnes of Agricultural Products Year-to-Date - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Ukraine has already exported one million tonnes of agricultural products under the UN-brokered grain deal since the beginning of 2023, the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry said on Friday.

"Grain Initiative': the first million tonnes of Ukrainian agricultural products were sent in 2023 to the countries of Africa, Asia, and Europe. Today, 11 ships with 313,500 tonnes of agricultural products left the ports of Odesa," the ministry said on Telegram.

The ministry added that 104 ships were waiting for inspections by the Joint Coordination Center in the Bosphorus. In general, 1, 644 ships with 17.3 million tonnes of food have left the ports of Odesa since August 2022, the statement read.

On July 22, the deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations was signed by Ukraine and Russia to unblock shipments of grain, food, and fertilizer in the Black Sea despite hostilities. The agreement was initially set to expire on November 19, with a possibility of extension if signatories consent. It was extended for 120 days on November 17.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most vessels carrying Ukrainian grain do not reach the world's poorest countries and have ended up in Europe. Putin has also voiced concerns that Russian grain and fertilizer products are not entering the global markets as stipulated by the agreement.