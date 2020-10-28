Ukraine Extends COVID-19 State of Emergency Until End of Year

The Ukrainian cabinet on Wednesday extended the pandemic-induced state of emergency in the country until December 31

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The Ukrainian cabinet on Wednesday extended the pandemic-induced state of emergency in the country until December 31.

The current state of emergency in the country is in effect until October 31.

"Establish an emergency situation regime for a unified state civil protection system throughout Ukraine until December 31, 2020," the decree, published on the government's website, said.

The document says that the measure is necessary due to "a significant deterioration" of the epidemiological situation related to the spread of COVID-19 in Ukraine.

Since May, the country has implemented a system of a so-called "adaptive quarantine." All regions are divided into four types of quarantine zones depending on the number of cases. Each zone has its own restrictive measures.

To date, Ukraine has confirmed over 363,000 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 6,755.