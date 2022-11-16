Ukraine Extends Martial Law, Mobilization for Another 90 Days - Lawmaker

Ukraine extends the period of the martial law and mobilization for another 90 days until February 19, 2023, Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Wednesday

"The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) has extended the period of martial law and general mobilization for 90 days until February 19, 2023," Zheleznyak said on Telegram.

Earlier in November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Ukrainian parliament bills on the extension of the mobilization period and martial law, which expire on November 21.