Ukraine Extends Rail Transport Restrictions In Donbas Until September 3

Mon 30th August 2021 | 07:00 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Rail transport near the city of Avdiivka in Ukraine's breakaway Donbas will remain limited until September 3 over security concerns, the Ukrainian Railways company said on Monday.

Earlier this month, the railroad company restricted the movement of trains in the area until August 30 due to shelling, which led to the evacuation of station employees as well as passengers. No casualties among railway workers were reported.

"The movement of trains in the Donetsk Oblast is limited until September 3. Traffic restrictions were introduced on August 28 due to shelling, which was conducted from the territory not controlled by Ukraine," the company wrote on Telegram.

Since April 2014, Kiev has been carrying out an offensive against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, which declared independence from what they considered a coup in Kiev earlier the same year.

The peace process has been discussed in various formats, including the Contact Group in Minsk, which in September adopted three documents to resolve the conflict.

Since July 2020, a set of additional measures to bolster the ceasefire in the breakaway region have been in effect, including a blanket ban on deploying military equipment or using drones in reconnaissance, sabotage or offensive missions in sensitive locations, and punishments for ceasefire violators.

However, the truce has repeatedly been broken, and fighting in the region continues.

