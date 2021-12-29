Ukraine Extends Tax Regime for Russian Coal, LNG, Diesel Fuel for 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Ukraine will maintain existing tariffs on imports of coal, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and diesel fuel from Russia in 2022, the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers announced on Wednesday.

"Replace the words and dates 'December 31, 2021' with the words and dates 'December 31, 2022," the cabinet said at the meeting, as broadcast on the government's YouTube channel.

Last year, Kiev introduced a special tariff of 65% on coal imports from Russia, except for anthracite and coking coal needed for the energy sector and metal industries, as well as a 4% tax on diesel fuel and 3% on LNG.