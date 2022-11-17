UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Facing Lack Of Components To Restore Country's Energy Infrastructure - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Ukraine Facing Lack of Components to Restore Country's Energy Infrastructure - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Ukraine is warning Western allies that it expects more Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure in the coming days and that it does not have enough components to restore heating and electricity supply, Politico reported, citing officials.

The newspaper's report, published on Wednesday, said that Ukraine had called on its US counterparts and more than half a dozen European countries to provide assistance in restoring its energy infrastructure and supplying components such as generators, pipes, and valves.

According to Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko, Ukraine's energy system was subjected on Tuesday to the most massive missile attack since the beginning of the Russian military operation in late February.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of Russia's strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure that began on October 10 in response to the bombing attack on the Crimean bridge. Ukraine has introduced rolling blackouts to repair the energy grid ahead of winter.

