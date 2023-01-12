UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Facing Medicine Shortages - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Ukraine has been facing medicine shortages, with many imported drugs being replaced by cheaper analogs, Ukrainian media reported on Thursday.

As a result, the prices of domestic medicines have significantly increased, according to Ukrainian news portal Strana.ua.

The situation is mainly caused by the decrease in effective demand in the country, the continuation of hostilities, and the general shortage of drugs on the world market due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the media outlet reported.

In addition, in summer 2022, the Ukrainian government approved a law banning the sale of medicines by manufacturers working on the Russian market.

