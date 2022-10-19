UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Failed To Comply With Budapest Memorandum For Years - Russian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Ukraine Failed to Comply With Budapest Memorandum For Years - Russian Diplomat

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) - Ukraine has not complied with the provisions of the Budapest Memorandum for many years, Russia's Deputy Representative on Disarmament at the UN First Committee Konstantin Vorontsov said on Tuesday.

"For many years, Kiev itself did not comply with the Budapest obligations," the diplomat said, adding that Russia has not and is not threatening Ukraine with nuclear weapons.

