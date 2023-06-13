UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Fails In All Directions Of Counteroffensive - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Ukraine Fails in All Directions of Counteroffensive - Putin

Kiev is so far failing in all directions of their counteroffensive, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, adding that the Ukrainian military has suffered heavy casualties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Kiev is so far failing in all directions of their counteroffensive, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, adding that the Ukrainian military has suffered heavy casualties.

"The enemy was not successful in any of the directions. They have heavy losses," Putin said during a meeting with military correspondents.

The president mentioned that the Ukrainian military is currently attacking at the Shakhtarsk and Vremivka directions "but fail to reach the front line." In total, Ukraine is attacking from four directions, Putin added.

"This is a large-scale counteroffensive using, as I said quite recently publicly, reserves prepared for these purposes. It has been going on since (June) 4, and continues to this day, right now," Putin said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev June All From

Recent Stories

RIs asked to ensure presence in both sessions of e ..

RIs asked to ensure presence in both sessions of exams

6 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei: Policy regulating local energy ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei: Policy regulating local energy market will support UAE’s s ..

12 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Losses Amount to 25-30% of Equipment Vol ..

Ukraine's Losses Amount to 25-30% of Equipment Volume Delivered to From Abroad - ..

6 minutes ago
 Tanker Crash in Russia's Lena River Likely Caused ..

Tanker Crash in Russia's Lena River Likely Caused 90-Tonne Oil Spill - Regional ..

6 minutes ago
 GCC nations rally behind COP28 UAE to drive pragma ..

GCC nations rally behind COP28 UAE to drive pragmatic and transformational clima ..

12 minutes ago
 Russia Still Wants to Have Best Relations With Cou ..

Russia Still Wants to Have Best Relations With Countries of Former USSR - Putin

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.