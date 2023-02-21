Ukraine Fears Washington May Encourage Kiev to Cut Peace Deal With Moscow - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Ukraine is concerned that the United States could use the issue of military aid to encourage Kiev to sign a peace agreement with Russia, an unnamed adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Politico.

"I think both on Capitol Hill and in the administration (of US President Joe Biden), there are people who are looking to calibrate security assistance to incentivize the Ukrainians to cut some sort of deal, I'm afraid," the adviser was quoted by the news outlet as saying.

As the Republican-led House of Representatives seek to soon reduce support for Ukraine, some officials in the Biden administration could use it as an excuse to cut military assistance to Kiev, the Ukrainian president's adviser told the newspaper.

At the same time, Politico reported, citing the official, that such measures would go against promises made by the US president during his visit to Kiev earlier in the week to support Ukraine "as long as it takes.

"

On Monday, Biden made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev to hold talks with Zelenskyy and discuss US weapon supplies, among other things. During the trip, the US president announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine.

At the same time, Biden's plans have been increasingly facing criticism on Capitol Hill. After taking control of the House of Representatives in November, some members of the Republican party have become more vocal in demanding that the White House stop military help to Kiev.

In early February, Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz and 10 legislators, including Gosar, co-sponsored the Ukraine Fatigue Resolution calling on the US to end its assistance to Kiev and urging a peaceful settlement of the conflict in the country. The resolution says Washington has provided more than $110 billion in financial, military and humanitarian aid to Kiev since February 24, 2022.