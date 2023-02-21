UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Fears Washington May Encourage Kiev To Cut Peace Deal With Moscow - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Ukraine Fears Washington May Encourage Kiev to Cut Peace Deal With Moscow - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Ukraine is concerned that the United States could use the issue of military aid to encourage Kiev to sign a peace agreement with Russia, an unnamed adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Politico.

"I think both on Capitol Hill and in the administration (of US President Joe Biden), there are people who are looking to calibrate security assistance to incentivize the Ukrainians to cut some sort of deal, I'm afraid," the adviser was quoted by the news outlet as saying.

As the Republican-led House of Representatives seek to soon reduce support for Ukraine, some officials in the Biden administration could use it as an excuse to cut military assistance to Kiev, the Ukrainian president's adviser told the newspaper.

At the same time, Politico reported, citing the official, that such measures would go against promises made by the US president during his visit to Kiev earlier in the week to support Ukraine "as long as it takes.

"

On Monday, Biden made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev to hold talks with Zelenskyy and discuss US weapon supplies, among other things. During the trip, the US president announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine.

At the same time, Biden's plans have been increasingly facing criticism on Capitol Hill. After taking control of the House of Representatives in November, some members of the Republican party have become more vocal in demanding that the White House stop military help to Kiev.

In early February, Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz and 10 legislators, including Gosar, co-sponsored the Ukraine Fatigue Resolution calling on the US to end its assistance to Kiev and urging a peaceful settlement of the conflict in the country. The resolution says Washington has provided more than $110 billion in financial, military and humanitarian aid to Kiev since February 24, 2022.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Russia Washington White House Visit Capitol Hill Same Kiev United States February November Agreement Billion Weapon

Recent Stories

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply TH ..

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply THUNDER Precision-Guided Munitio ..

41 minutes ago
 FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuania ..

FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuanian leadership

41 minutes ago
 NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, econ ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, economic ties

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf Theatre Festival

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.