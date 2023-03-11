Ukraine Fighting in Bakhmut to Buy Time Ahead of Spring Offensive - Commander

Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said Saturday that troops were digging in at the flashpoint town of Bakhmut to buy time as Kiev prepares to mount a spring offensive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said Saturday that troops were digging in at the flashpoint town of Bakhmut to buy time as Kiev prepares to mount a spring offensive.

"We must buy us some time to bring in reserves and begin the spring counteroffensive, which is nearing," Syrskyi was quoted as saying by the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The hotly contested town of Bakhmut, formerly known as Artemivsk or Artyomovsk, is key to supplying Ukrainian troops in the Ukrainian-occupied parts of the Donetsk People's Republic.

However, over the past months, the situation has come closer to its complete encirclement by Russian forces.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar said last week that the command would deploy additional units to Bakhmut. This was a day after CNN cited Ukrainian soldiers as saying that the situation in the town was "much worse than officially reported."