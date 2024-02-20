Ukraine fights Russian surge on anniversary of revolution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Ukraine said on Tuesday it was fighting off dozens of attacks, after President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces were exploiting delays in Western military aid and called the situation "extremely difficult".

A heightened Russian offensive in eastern and southern Ukraine saw Moscow's forces capture the key eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka last week in a boost ahead of the second anniversary of the Kremlin's February 2022 invasion.

The surge comes as Ukraine marks the 10th anniversary of the shooting of dozens of protesters in Kyiv during a revolution that toppled the country's Moscow-backed leadership.

The uprising also signalled the start of Russia's annexation of Crimea in the south of Ukraine and a pro-Russian separatist movement in the east.

"It has been 10 years since the attempts to destroy us and our independence," Zelensky said on Facebook on Tuesday.

"But we stood firm 10 years ago and continue to do so today," he said.

The head of Zelensky's office, Andriy Yermak, said Russia "sought to turn us into its colony but did not achieve its goal. We will win."

Sviataslav Yaremenko fought for several months in the industrial eastern Donetsk region in 2014, when Kremlin-backed separatists seized towns and cities there in the wake of the Maidan protests.

The 40-year-old joined again on February 25, 2022, the day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"It feels like a different life. After these two years, the fatigue is overwhelming," he told AFP in the town of Kostyantynivka, which was briefly captured by the separatists during the fighting a decade ago.

He said there was still resolve among Ukrainian forces to fight until Russia has been pushed out entirely but said he hoped the war would end "as soon as possible".