Open Menu

Ukraine Fights Russian Surge On Anniversary Of Revolution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Ukraine fights Russian surge on anniversary of revolution

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Ukraine said on Tuesday it was fighting off dozens of attacks, after President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces were exploiting delays in Western military aid and called the situation "extremely difficult".

A heightened Russian offensive in eastern and southern Ukraine saw Moscow's forces capture the key eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka last week in a boost ahead of the second anniversary of the Kremlin's February 2022 invasion.

The surge comes as Ukraine marks the 10th anniversary of the shooting of dozens of protesters in Kyiv during a revolution that toppled the country's Moscow-backed leadership.

The uprising also signalled the start of Russia's annexation of Crimea in the south of Ukraine and a pro-Russian separatist movement in the east.

"It has been 10 years since the attempts to destroy us and our independence," Zelensky said on Facebook on Tuesday.

"But we stood firm 10 years ago and continue to do so today," he said.

The head of Zelensky's office, Andriy Yermak, said Russia "sought to turn us into its colony but did not achieve its goal. We will win."

Sviataslav Yaremenko fought for several months in the industrial eastern Donetsk region in 2014, when Kremlin-backed separatists seized towns and cities there in the wake of the Maidan protests.

The 40-year-old joined again on February 25, 2022, the day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"It feels like a different life. After these two years, the fatigue is overwhelming," he told AFP in the town of Kostyantynivka, which was briefly captured by the separatists during the fighting a decade ago.

He said there was still resolve among Ukrainian forces to fight until Russia has been pushed out entirely but said he hoped the war would end "as soon as possible".

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Facebook Vladimir Putin Donetsk Independence February

Recent Stories

Senators express concerns over alleged rigging in ..

Senators express concerns over alleged rigging in Feb 8 polls

6 minutes ago
 PMDC, American firm sign agreement to increase val ..

PMDC, American firm sign agreement to increase value of Himalayan Pink Salt

21 minutes ago
 PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp at ASTP for Staff, ..

PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp at ASTP for Staff, Families

2 hours ago
 vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the Al ..

Vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the All-New Diamond Orange Edition!

2 hours ago
 realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with ..

Realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with Industry Leading 24 Months War ..

2 hours ago
 Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be o ..

Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be on our choice, terms: Bilawal

2 hours ago
Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota i ..

Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs

3 hours ago
 IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification chall ..

IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC

3 hours ago
 SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal ..

SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt

4 hours ago
 Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committee ..

Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..

5 hours ago
 Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 ..

Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From World