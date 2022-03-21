DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Ukrainian forces have fired 15 rockets on Monday morning from BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers at the Petrovskyi district of Donetsk, the representative office of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.

The sheling, recoded at 08:47 (05:47 GMT), was from the settlement of Novomykhailivka, the DPR mission to the JCCC wrote on Telegram.