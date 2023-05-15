Ukraine Fired 3 Storm Shadow, 15 HIMARS Missiles at LPR in Past Week - Office in JCCC

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Ukrainian troops have fired three Storm Shadow and 15 HIMARS missiles at the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) over the past week, the LPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said on Monday.

"Over the past week, the LPR representative office in the JCCC has recorded: seven attacks on the territory of the republic by the armed formations of Ukraine ... during which the enemy used Storm Shadow cruise missiles (three missiles) and HIMARS MLRS (15 missiles)," the office wrote on Telegram.

As a result of the attacks, one person was killed and 16 others, including six children, were injured, the office added.