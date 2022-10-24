Ukraine Fired 39 Strikes on Zaporizhzhia NPP Since February 24 - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Since February 24, the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) has undergone 39 strikes from Kiev, including 10 using drones, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday.

"From February 24 to the present, the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP was subjected to 39 fire strikes by the Ukrainian armed forces, 10 of which using unmanned aerial vehicles and 29 using various artillery systems," Kirillov said.

According to the official, despite the visit of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to the power plant, Ukrainian troops do not abandon attempts to "seize the NPP in a sabotage way."

"So, on September 1, 15 and 30, as well as on October 17, special units of the Ukrainian armed forces tried to land troops through the Kakhovka Reservoir and take control of the power plant," Kirillov added.