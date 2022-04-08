UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Fired Tochka-U Missile At Kramatorsk From Settlement 28 Miles Away - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The Russian defense ministry said on Friday that the Ukrainian forces fired a Tochka-U missile at Kramatorsk train station from Dobropilya settlement located 45 kilometers (28 miles) away.

"According to the updated information, the Kramatorsk railway station was hit by a missile division of the Ukrainian armed forces from the area of Dobropilya settlement, located 45 kilometers south-west," the Russian defense ministry said.

The purpose of Kiev's attack on railway station in Kramatorsk was to disrupt mass evacuation to use residents as a human shield, the ministry added.

In order to accuse Russia of an alleged missile attack on Kramatorsk railway station, Kiev uploaded to social networks photos of Tochka-U launchers from the Allied Resolve 2022 Russia-Belarus joint military exercises, which were hosted in February, according to the ministry.

