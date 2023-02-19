Ukraine Fires Barrage of 40 Missiles at Central Donetsk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) Ukrainian troops launched a massive barrage of 40 missiles at central Donetsk in the Donetsk People's Republic on Sunday, hitting the already bombed-out market and residential areas.

The DPR joint coordination center said the missiles struck Kievsky and Voroshilovsky neighborhoods in quick succession over the course of 2 minutes.

A Sputnik correspondent said loud bangs had been heard across the city throughout the day, with several missiles landing at the market. Donetsk Mayor Alexei Kulemzin said a school, a library, a public park and several homes had also been hit.