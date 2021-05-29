Ukraine First Country to Receive Updated Set of NATO Partnership Goals - Defense Ministry

Ukraine is set to be the first NATO partner country to receive an updated set of 2025 partnership goals, the defense ministry announced on Saturday following a meeting of the NATO Partnerships and Cooperative Security Committee

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) Ukraine is set to be the first NATO partner country to receive an updated set of 2025 partnership goals, the defense ministry announced on Saturday following a meeting of the NATO Partnerships and Cooperative Security Committee.

"Ukraine will be the first among NATO partner countries to receive an updated set of Ukraine-NATO Partnership Goals. The renewed set of Partnership Goals for Ukraine outlines tasks and activities for the period up to 2025. It also lists forces and equipment that Ukraine is preparing to participate in the Partnership for Peace, as well as other operations and missions of the Alliance. The goals of the partnership encourage other reforms in the defense and security sector, mainly projects and activities regarding defense reform," the ministry said in a statement.

The document was supported by the Ukrainian and NATO delegations, after which the sides agreed to move on to the next stage of its approval by the North Atlantic Council.

During the meeting, John Manza, assistant secretary general for operations at NATO, affirmed the alliance's commitment to providing assistance to Ukraine's efforts in developing its combat capabilities and supporting its territorial integrity.

In December 2014, Ukraine abandoned its non-aligned status. In June 2016, additional amendments were passed that defined NATO membership as the country's foreign policy goal. In February 2019, the Ukrainian parliament passed amendments to enshrine the country's EU and NATO aspirations in the constitution. Currently, NATO recognizes Ukraine as an Enhanced Opportunities Partner.