UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine First Country To Receive Updated Set Of NATO Partnership Goals - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 07:31 PM

Ukraine First Country to Receive Updated Set of NATO Partnership Goals - Defense Ministry

Ukraine is set to be the first NATO partner country to receive an updated set of 2025 partnership goals, the defense ministry announced on Saturday following a meeting of the NATO Partnerships and Cooperative Security Committee

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) Ukraine is set to be the first NATO partner country to receive an updated set of 2025 partnership goals, the defense ministry announced on Saturday following a meeting of the NATO Partnerships and Cooperative Security Committee.

"Ukraine will be the first among NATO partner countries to receive an updated set of Ukraine-NATO Partnership Goals. The renewed set of Partnership Goals for Ukraine outlines tasks and activities for the period up to 2025. It also lists forces and equipment that Ukraine is preparing to participate in the Partnership for Peace, as well as other operations and missions of the Alliance. The goals of the partnership encourage other reforms in the defense and security sector, mainly projects and activities regarding defense reform," the ministry said in a statement.

The document was supported by the Ukrainian and NATO delegations, after which the sides agreed to move on to the next stage of its approval by the North Atlantic Council.

During the meeting, John Manza, assistant secretary general for operations at NATO, affirmed the alliance's commitment to providing assistance to Ukraine's efforts in developing its combat capabilities and supporting its territorial integrity.

In December 2014, Ukraine abandoned its non-aligned status. In June 2016, additional amendments were passed that defined NATO membership as the country's foreign policy goal. In February 2019, the Ukrainian parliament passed amendments to enshrine the country's EU and NATO aspirations in the constitution. Currently, NATO recognizes Ukraine as an Enhanced Opportunities Partner.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Parliament Alliance February June December 2016 2019

Recent Stories

Police martyrs' heir get appointment letter

25 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change and Environment visits ..

48 minutes ago

First Plane Carrying Staff of Russian Embassy on W ..

3 minutes ago

8 dead, 998 injured in 902 road accidents in Punja ..

3 minutes ago

Czechs move Euro base camp home over strict Scotla ..

3 minutes ago

FPCCI calls for activation of Aza Khel Dry Port

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.