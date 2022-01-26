UrduPoint.com

Ukraine 'Flooded' With US, NATO Weapons, Advisers - Russia's Permanent Mission To UN

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2022 | 05:30 AM

Ukraine 'Flooded' With US, NATO Weapons, Advisers - Russia's Permanent Mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Ukraine has been "flooded" with weapons from the United States and NATO, as well as "countless" advisers from Western countries, the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN said in a statement on its website.

"Cultivating Russophobia among its citizens and like-minded states, talking about the accumulation of Russian troops as almost the root cause of all problems, (the US) forgets to clarify that the talk is about Russian forces on Russian territory," the mission said.

"This is in contrast to the American and NATO weaponry and countless advisers that have flooded Ukraine and some other states close to the Russian borders. There is also no explanation for what the American navy, increasing tension in the Black Sea region, is doing near the Russian coast," it said.

