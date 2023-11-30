Open Menu

Ukraine FM Hails Kissinger's 'intellectual Legacy'

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Ukraine FM hails Kissinger's 'intellectual legacy'

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday said US diplomatic giant Henry Kissinger, a controversial figure in Ukraine, would leave a lasting impact on international politics.

"The century of Henry Kissinger was no easy one but its great challenges fit his great and curious mind. He changed its pace and the face of diplomacy," Kuleba said in English on social media.

"Crisp in thoughts, prolific in writings. His intellectual legacy will continue to influence the understanding of diplomacy and world order," he added.

Kissinger remains a divisive figure, including for his ruthless philosophy of realpolitik -- the cold calculation that nations pursue their own interests through power.

"He was a controversial but undeniably outstanding figure.

"His legacy of leadership and commitment to global collaboration will be remembered," Ukraine's presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said.

Kissinger had advocated a ceasefire in Ukraine, a call criticised by Kyiv's allies, unwilling to recognise any Russian military gains.

Prior to the war, he opposed NATO membership for Ukraine, but then spoke in favour of the move in January at Davos, almost a year after the onset of Russia's invasion.

At Davos, Kissinger said it was important to "keep the war from becoming a war against Russia itself" and to "give Russia an opportunity to rejoin the international system".

