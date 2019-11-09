Ukraine Foes Begin Pullback In War-torn East: Army
Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 05:15 PM
Bogdanivka, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :The Ukrainian army and Moscow-backed separatists on Saturday launched the last phase of a troop pullback ahead of a high-stakes summit with Russia, Kiev's military said.
"The disengagement of troops and weaponry has begun" at the village of Petrivske in the Donetsk region, a senior Ukrainian army representative, Bogdan Bondar, told reporters at the scene.