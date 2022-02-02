UrduPoint.com

Ukraine For US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 12:18 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Ukraine for the United States is a tool for containing Russia, and Washington aims to drag Moscow into an armed conflict

"We are told, yes, each country has the right to choose its own security system. We agree with this.

But it seems to me that the same United States does not care so much about the security of Ukraine - although they may be thinking about it somewhere in their second plan - but their main task is to contain the development of Russia," Putin told a press conference, adding that one of the goals is to drag Russia in "some military conflict" and make Europe impose sanctions against Moscow.

>