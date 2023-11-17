Open Menu

Ukraine Forces Say Carried Out 'successful' Operations On Dnipro East Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Ukraine's military said Friday that Kyiv forces had carried out a series of attacks on the Russian-occupied east bank of the Dnipro river near the southern city of Kherson

The waterway is the de facto frontline in the south of the country, and Russia conceded for the first time this week that Ukrainian forces had claimed back some territory on the opposing bank.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted a series of successful operations on the left bank of the Dnipro River, along the Kherson front," Ukraine Marine Corps said in a statement on social media.

"In cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces, managed to gain a foothold on several bridgeheads," the statement added.

The statement said more than 1,000 Russian forces were killed during the operations and more that 1,200 pieces of hardware were destroyed, claims that AFP could not independently verify.

Russian and Ukrainian forces have been entrenched on opposite sides of the Dnipro River since Moscow withdrew from the western part of the Kherson region last November.

That was the last major territorial change in the conflict, with both sides having since failed to make progress despite staging multiple offensives.

