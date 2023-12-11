Open Menu

Ukraine Forces Say Shot Down Eight Kyiv-bound Missiles

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Ukraine forces say shot down eight Kyiv-bound missiles

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Ukrainian forces shot down eight Russian missiles headed for the capital Kyiv on Monday morning, the air force said.

"The Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kyiv region" at about 4:00 am local time (0200 GMT), Ukraine's air force said, adding that "air defence destroyed eight air targets that were flying in the direction of the capital".

Missile fragments fell in the eastern Darnytskyi district of the city, injuring four people, according to the military administration.

"Medics provided them with help on the spot," said Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko in a Telegram post.

"Also, a missile fragment was found on the territory of a warehouse in Darnytskyi district. There was no fire or damage to the building."

Ukrainian authorities accuse Russia of preparing a campaign of strikes on the country's energy infrastructure in the middle of winter, as it did last year.

During the winter of 2022, such strikes left millions of people without power for long periods during a cold snap.

Kyiv has since reinforced its air defence systems with weapons from its European and US allies, but says more is needed to protect vulnerable regions.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Ukraine Russia Post From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2023

50 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

1 hour ago
 Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

1 day ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

1 day ago
Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

1 day ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

1 day ago
 Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

1 day ago
 Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

1 day ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

1 day ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

1 day ago

More Stories From World