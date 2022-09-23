UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Foreign Minister Says Chinese Counterpart Called For Settling Conflict Peacefully

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Ukraine Foreign Minister Says Chinese Counterpart Called for Settling Conflict Peacefully

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirms Beijing's respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and rejects the use of force to settle the crisis in Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a message posted Friday on Twitter.

"I met with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss relations between Ukraine and China. My counterpart reaffirmed China's respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its rejection of the use of force as a means of resolving differences," Kuleba said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Wang called on all parties to the Ukrainian conflict to negotiate a ceasefire, expressing readiness to cooperate with the international community to deescalate current tensions, taking into account the legitimate security concerns of each side 

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to push the Ukrainian troops out of the whole Donbas.

