Ukraine Foreign Minister Says Grain Deal Not Dead, Kiev Looking for Alternative

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Ukraine is looking for an alternative to the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, after Russia decided to suspend participation in it, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday.

"We cannot just say okay, the Black Sea Grain Initiative is dead, Russia killed it and now we have to sit and see how it works. We have to find an alternative and there are very active discussions (about them)," Kuleba said.

The foreign minister pointed out that Ukraine is not negotiating with Russia on this issue, noting that the grain agreement was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey with Russia being on the other side.

"It is essential to keep the ports open," Kuleba also said.

The United Nations as well as the United States, Turkey and the European Union are all looking into other options, Kuleba added.

On Monday, the Black Sea Initiative expired as Russia did not extend its participation in the agreement for another period.

The agreement provided for a humanitarian maritime corridor in the Black Sea to allow exports of grain and fertilizer over the past year.

Moscow was repeatedly critical of the fact that the agreement's provisions pertaining to Russia were not fulfilled. Moscow also said that most of the exported grain ended up in the countries of the collective West rather than in the poorer countries where it is most needed.