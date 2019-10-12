UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Foreign Minister Says Released Transcript Strained Kiev's Ties With Paris, Berlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 07:58 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said that Kiev's relations with Germany and France have got strained after the White House revealed the transcript of a telephone conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his US counterpart, Donald Trump

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said that Kiev's relations with Germany and France have got strained after the White House revealed the transcript of a telephone conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his US counterpart, Donald Trump.

In late September, the White House unclassified an unredacted transcript of a phone conversation the two leaders had in July. As the transcript showed, Zelenskyy fully agreed with Trump's remark that Germany and France did "almost nothing" for Ukraine.

"I think that our Western partners are demonstrating certain overexaggerated emotional tones [over the situation], which have not been expressed in any radical forms, but a certain amount of strain can be felt," Prystaiko said in an interview with the Ukrinform news agency.

The foreign minister added that he did not believe that Ukraine's Western partners were as sensitive as they seemed and were using the situation to their advantage.

"I think that [France and Germany's] reactions are somewhat exaggerated and there is a desire to take advantage of this moment, Prystaiko said.

On Wednesday, Oleksandr Danyliuk, the former secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council said that the scandal surrounding the phone call had put Kiev in a "tricky" situation on all fronts. He also said that Berlin and Paris had replaced their former "guilt complex" in relation to Kiev with resentment.

The phone conversation was released after allegations appeared that Trump had pressured Zelenskyy to look into a case that could potentially tarnish the political image of his main Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, in the 2020 presidential race.

Since the release of the transcript, House Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump's alleged interference with the election. Trump has denied the claims made against him and said it was another attempt at a political witch hunt.

